The shocking thing this daughter said her mother requested before her sudden death

"I needed to start figuring out what had happened and protect the rest of my family," Alexis Somers told 20/20, "because my dad was a killer.
0:44 | 06/12/19

Video Transcript
Transcript for The shocking thing this daughter said her mother requested before her sudden death
