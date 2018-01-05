Transcript for Surviving victim says she 'sobbed' after 'Golden State Killer' suspect was arrested

Why he immediately called Carol daily. And Carol confirmed yes he's behind bars and my husband and time which is song and sobbed just. Unbelievable after all the issue them so. And my I think about it in fact when I woke up this morning I realize K. It's a paging and dreaming secretly its eagerly husband Cuddy really is behind bars. Everything was so well planned and thought out. That's not here in your normal person skies you know definitely at that point. Tightening personality. Controller. Manipulator. All about power. So I wasn't really surprised that he had been a police officer really had been in the military but to think that. This police officer raped me. He is actively. Pursuing a career. Cores.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.