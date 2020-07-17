Transcript for Timothy Coggins' family members reflect on the impact of the Arbery, Floyd cases

Is a big examination in the country right now. Of race. What does your story say about race in America. Those indicted argues now we still dealing with the same issue in 20/20 we have to collectively. As a nation as a community as a world. Trots a sobbing. Chops it get rid of them the racist ideas. And that the people that are races. And just know that we're all one here memories law want race. When you hear about George Floyd's dad a mock artery who's also ranked here in Georgia does it feel familiar. We immediately identifiable adults case is because we've lived both. Both cases we've lived a case where I'm not withstand. Wind advocates rejoiced Floyd when my uncle Eugene. We've experienced this and one family we have experienced. Both of these cases directly what did you say to the family of a month are very. I would definitely say that we are praying for you know that there are going to be a lot of dark days lien on your faith. And lean on one another because you're gonna need it. To get through it is.

