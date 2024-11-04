Trailer: The 20/20 ‘Fire and Vice’ airs Nov. 8th on ABC

A firefighter gunned down in his own driveway. See exclusive police body camera video and follow the stunning clues. 20/20 “Fire and Vice” premieres Friday, Nov. 8th on ABC Network. Stream on Hulu.

November 4, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live