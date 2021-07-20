Dow tumbles more than 700 points amid COVID concerns

ABC News’ Linsey Davis speaks with ABC News’ Rebecca Jarvis about the stock market sell-off amid COVID fears, and how falling gas prices could help stabilize inflation.
2:52 | 07/20/21

