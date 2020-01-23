New warning over text that looks to be from FedEx

Some people around the country have received a text message that appears to show a "tracking code" from the package delivery company and prompts the user to enter their "delivery preferences."
0:17 | 01/23/20

Transcript for New warning over text that looks to be from FedEx
New warning out about a possible scam involving fed ex customers been getting text messages Schilling if they tracking code which prompts the user to enter their delivery preferences. Problem is those preferences take users to a fraudulent web site where scheme is are using that information to steal customers' personal data and money.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

