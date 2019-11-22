Transcript for Advice Garth Brooks gave Trisha Yearwood about CMA Country Christmas

That's giving you were incurred for the way he did because this morning I was really nervous and freaking out when I was -- house saying I don't I'm I don't feel prepared I'm really nervous about it and he said. Just go and tell them that you're nervous and doesn't have to be to have to kind of pretended he's perfect but the person and it was luck and San really nervous about this and that is coming let she'd take a breath adult care thing's going to be fine he's like. He know what you're doing don't worry about it just let go did you ever have that thing where you'd like. We felt that restaurant here for well that's what we teach. It. Wednesday it is honestly mean it's up it's a battle all the time it's. Is something that we talk about and the song that I have bouts whenever promised town there's a similar line is says she got this baby so what if you don't. Is like that we always feel like we're supposed to always have our a game and sometimes we don't and that's okay too I do think that. There's a lot at his alma for a lot of performers he rep before they take the stage they had that moment clique of self doubt of what I might do it why am I hear what am I doing here know what would what did you think I know what I was doing. And then you want canning like a pan I'm here for a reason I know what I'm doing here. I think we all have that innocent so it's always a battle a do you think as I just turned 55 last week. And I think that as I've gotten older I've kind of taken ownership of whatever that looks like and you learned what to worry about what not to worry about.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.