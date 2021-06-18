Billy Porter on his battle with HIV: ‘Shame is a silencer’

ABC News&rsquo; Linsey Davis speaks with Grammy, Tony, and Emmy Award winner Billy Porter about his soaring success, past sexual abuse, and battle with HIV, detailed in his new book &ldquo;Unprotected: A Memoir.&rdquo;

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live