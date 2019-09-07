Transcript for 'Can You Feel The Love Tonight with Robin Roberts' premieres Tuesday at 8/7c on ABC

What could bring together. Inspire millions around. Life in lines. And we miss picked. There's no words. Now this Tuesday morning to you gotta have some Muqtada but not too much. Bring a message of the London team it's always been. Magical and it just got more magical it's a little Elton television event start about the cast it's really fantastic. Exclusive behind. Let's say god behind daylight but who's playing team. They're there for a load anyway after holding nothing back about this for the plane. A that's a very refined Attleboro and of course. The music just. From John. And not CN Dominic lover's new. Beyond Sam Donaldson eight gone and I literally cleared out. Tissue that beginning with everything that's. Us and for the first time anywhere. Soon be exclusive and releasing. From the how to do. A chicken. It's the most anticipated move it's when you're able to be part of something that you know it's going to be a moment for the world. It's. Things went for hours 224 million people view the trailer. Maybe true but it's true. Oh my. Lows in areas with around parents this juicy 90 sevenths central on ABC.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.