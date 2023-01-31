Jason Segel, Brett Goldstein: 'Shrinking' series 'a journey from darkness to light'

ABC News' Mona Kosar Abdi sat down with Jason Segel and Brett Goldstein to discuss their new Apple TV+ comedy series "Shrinking" which takes on serious topics like mental health.

January 31, 2023

