Justin Bieber's burrito eating has the Internet buzzing

More
A photo of the singer -- or a man who looks suspiciously like him -- taking a bite from the center of a burrito went viral on social media.
1:11 | 10/26/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Justin Bieber's burrito eating has the Internet buzzing

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":58771279,"title":"Justin Bieber's burrito eating has the Internet buzzing","duration":"1:11","description":"A photo of the singer -- or a man who looks suspiciously like him -- taking a bite from the center of a burrito went viral on social media.","url":"/Entertainment/video/justin-biebers-burrito-eating-internet-buzzing-58771279","section":"Entertainment","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.