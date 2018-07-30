Neil Diamond thanks firefighters battling wildfire with surprise performance

Diamond performed for a couple hundred firefighters and rescue personnel, many of whom came to the area specifically to fight the fire, during a town hall on Saturday.
Transcript for Neil Diamond thanks firefighters battling wildfire with surprise performance
And Neil diamond's returned to the stain just six months after Parkinson's disease forced him into retirement diamond. Give a surprise performance to firefighters in Colorado. Yeah. He was thanking them for minors there Evers containing the league Christine higher. There were diamond and his wife live gunfire this person 4000 acres of land. Hundreds of firefighters were on hand to enjoy wine and special thank you can't say that's an amazing that he did that yeah.

