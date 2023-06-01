Prime Playlist: Singer Lolo Zouaï on her path to pop stardom

ABC News’ Phil Lipof spoke with singer Lolo Zouaï about how her French and Algerian heritage influences her songwriting as she embarks on her Playgirl tour.

June 1, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live