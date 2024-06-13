Singer Aloe Blacc on latest cover project: 'I love music, all kinds of music'

ABC News' Elizabeth Schulze speaks with Aloe Blacc about his new EP, "Rock My Soul: Volume 1," which uniquely reinvents rock songs, and his time with Harry Belafonte in "Following Harry."

June 13, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live