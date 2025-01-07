Smriti Mundhra & Aaron Castro speak to Linsey Davis on new film

ABC News’ Linsey Davis speaks with Smriti Mundhra and Aaron Castro about the new film “I Am Ready, Warden,” which takes a look at a death row inmate.

January 7, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live