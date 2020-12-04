-
Now Playing: Airline mechanic sentenced for sabotaging plane in Miami
-
Now Playing: Tom Hanks hosts 1st remote ‘Saturday Night Live’ at home
-
Now Playing: NBA stars return to the court for a game of Horse
-
Now Playing: Celebrating Shannen Doherty on her 49th birthday
-
Now Playing: Michael, Sara and Keke talk to surprise guest Teri Hatcher
-
Now Playing: Binge This: Binge-worthy entertainment for the weekend
-
Now Playing: Ben Affleck to host celebrity online poker for 'Feeding America'
-
Now Playing: Here are all the celebs and public figures who’ve tested positive for COVID-19
-
Now Playing: Keeping family traditions going during the coronavirus pandemic
-
Now Playing: Joanna Gaines hosted an adorable ‘book signing’ with her family
-
Now Playing: Queen guitarist Brian May plays an epic rendition of ‘We Are The Champions’
-
Now Playing: 'Tiger King' creator: It's 'concerning' people think Joe Exotic should be released from jail
-
Now Playing: This cheer squad’s epic routine is the pep rally we need right now
-
Now Playing: SSK At Home: How to make a delicious cracked crab pasta
-
Now Playing: Joel McHale to host Tiger King special ‘The Tiger King and I’
-
Now Playing: Kierra Sheard reveals what it was like playing her mother in ‘The Clark Sisters’
-
Now Playing: Josh Hutcherson of Hulu’s ‘Future Man’ talks about new season
-
Now Playing: NBA star Steph Curry surprises ICU nurse on FaceTime
-
Now Playing: Celebrating Mandy Moore on her 36th birthday