Thunderbirds fly over Las Vegas in tribute to front line workers

The Air Force Thunderbirds honored the health care workers and first responders on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic with a flyover above the Las Vegas Strip.
0:50 | 04/12/20

Thunderbirds fly over Las Vegas in tribute to front line workers
