Transcript for The Year 2019: US Women’s Soccer, Selma Blair and other heroes

This year, whenever we got down, we only had to look at the heroic efforts of so many people around us. Inspiring us and uplifting us all the way. Rapinoe's shot, goal! U.S. Wins! This year, the U.S. Women's national team shattered records with their fourth world cup victory. But the women are changing the game on and off the field. Equal pay! It's quite simple from our perspective, we want to be paid equally. They're bringing up a very, very valid and long overdue issue. The women's game has proved time and time again that we are worthy of the investment. In March, the players sued the U.S. Soccer federation for gender discrimination and they continue to speak out. I think there is a part in this for everybody to do. Those women banded together and they advocated for themselves. And that is the best lesson you can teach "A," anybody, but "B," a young woman. Listen, the women's soccer team makes just as much money for soccer as the men's team. And no offense, guys, but they win games. They win all the games. I've never seen a collection of athletes that are so dominant on the field and still so influential off the field in a positive, powerful way. Step outside yourself, be more, be better, be bigger than you've ever been before. From fighting for equal pay to a very different battle for legendary "Jeopardy!" Host Alex trebek. Just like 50,000 other people in the United States each year, this week I was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer. But I'm going to fight this. Even though the rates are so daunting, sharing hope with other people, I think, is a very beautiful thing to do and hopefully gives someone else that little extra kick and fight in their step. Bless you for being so honest and talking about the bad as well as the good. Yeah, there's nothing wrong with saying, "Hey, I'm really depressed today and I have no idea why. Why am I crying today?" He's being open and honest, and he is out there trying to battle this disease. But you know what, hasn't missed a day of work. That's amazing. One of the things that I hope that we take from 2019 into 2020 is vulnerability. Did you come up with the right one? No? What is, we love you. That is very kind. Thank you. The moment that you share what you're going through, not only do you connect with other people but you get stronger as well because of all the love that's coming towards you. It's a costume party. You probably wouldn't want to come. Like Alex trebek, actress Selma Blair embraced the love while documenting her new normal, living with multiple sclerosis. What gets your through those difficult days? I get in bed and I don't move. You just have to. You can't do it all. It's fine to feel really crappy and my son gets it and now I've learned not to feel guilty. Selma is finding strength in herself for her son and encouraging others. I just think that it was inspirational to see that, look, this isn't easy. But you've got to fight. I was a little scared of talking. And even my neurologist said, "No, this will bring a lot of awareness. 'Cause no one has the energy to talk when they're in flare-up." But I do, 'cause I love a camera. Every time Selma Blair cracks a joke about her situation you find a little bit more empathy but you also see a strength peeking through that is inspiring to all of us. On behalf of the eight generations of my family who have been in this country. And now to a heroic act no one saw coming. My family is making a grant to eliminate their student loans. Billionaire businessman Robert F. Smith donating a life-changing gift to help the 2019 graduates of Morehouse college. I was like, "Where was he when I graduated?" As someone who has struggled with student debt it got to the point where they would call me, "You know, Ms. Bath, you owe us money." "Mm-hmm." "You know you owe us money." "Yes, I know. I was at the school. I remember." "Well, do you have any plans to pay?" "I have a lot of plans to pay. Let me tell you all my plans." Robert set the bar so high that I am never doing another commencement speech, because I ain't got it like that. This is my class. 2019. I know my class will make sure they pay this forward. That makes such a difference and allows for a whole group of people to go out in the world and change it.

