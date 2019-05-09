Transcript for 911 calls released from Kevin Hart's car crash

will work with him again. More about that Kevin hart crash from the 911 call made by one of the first witnesses who arrived on the scene and I have Adrienne Bankert with the story. Reporter: He may be out of the hospital by the end of the week and the chp says because two were badly hurt, they're taking it seriously. He's not coherent at all. Reporter: This morning the chilling calls coming from Kevin hart's home released after he was taken to the hospital following that frightening car wreck. There's something on his back is pulling out on his spine. Reporter: The 40-year-old actor and comedian now reportedly requiring extensive physical therapy after suffering a major back injury when his Zika reasoned off a road in calabasas, California, crushing the roof of the classic car. Also released the 911 call from a witness from the scene of the accident. Help's coming, guys. Don't worry. Stay calm. Help's coming. Reporter: Authorities now investigating whether speeding was a potential factor in the crash. That was a good thing the drop wasn't more steep. Kevin hart's car throughing through the fence dropping 120e to 20 feet into this embankment. According to the chp, the driver and his fiancee, Rebecca Broxterman, seen here working out with his wife eniko on Instagram were trapped inside the vehicle. The fire department having to saw off the roof to free the couple. And hart reportedly was scheduled to make appearances for his latest movie with Dwayne Johnson, "Jumanji" but will be recovering. We wish him well. Thank you very much.

