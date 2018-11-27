Amanda Bynes speaks out about her mental breakdown

More
The actress opened up in a new interview with Paper magazine about her retreat from the public eye and her highly-publicized mental breakdown.
3:36 | 11/27/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Amanda Bynes speaks out about her mental breakdown

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":59440312,"title":"Amanda Bynes speaks out about her mental breakdown ","duration":"3:36","description":"The actress opened up in a new interview with Paper magazine about her retreat from the public eye and her highly-publicized mental breakdown. ","url":"/GMA/Culture/video/amanda-bynes-speaks-mental-breakdown-59440312","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.