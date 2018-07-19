Transcript for Harvey Weinstein asks court to dismiss Ashley Judd lawsuit

The heart wants these waters are looking to use actually judge's own words in an effort to dismiss a defamation lawsuit brought by the actress legal team. For the disgraced movie producer says Weinstein. Made a bargain with Judd that allowed him to torture if she won an Academy Award in one of his films. On an interview with ABC news judge said she made a mock Barkin in the moment to get away from Weinstein. The lawsuit claims Weinstein sank her career after she refused his sexual advances.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.