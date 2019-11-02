Transcript for Lena Headey talks the upcoming final season of 'Game of Thrones'

Welcome back to the show, everybody. We're very excited for our next guest. You know her as the fierce queen Searcy. He's about to return to the final season of "Game of thrones." She's ruling the wrestling ring in the new film, "Fighting with my family" please welcome, Lena heady. How are you? Hi, hi, hi. How are you? How are you? How are you? How are you? A new seat. Welcome. Welcome. Intimate. Everybody's excited to see you. We really are excited to see you. Aw, thank you, guys. Can you believe that you're in the home stretch? "Game of thrones" is about to end. It is. You didn't know? Yeah, I know it's the end. It's the eighth season. Which is bonkers. Bittersweet for you? I mean, I'm really, I feel totally chufed to have been -- do I need the translate that? It means really happy. To have been part of something like that. For so and, um, I think everyone is ready to kind of do new stuff. But I think until it's over over, I won't know how I really feel. You still find time to travel. We follow you on Instagram. And love all your travels. There was a last one, did you see this one that she had captioned, still got half the desert up my schnoz. What was that about? CHLT I was actually directing a commercial. Out in South Africa. And, it was so dusty that we kind of wrapped our faces. I did manage to be like -- ew. I'm oversharing. New stuff. The new movie, "Fighting with my family." Do you know anything about wrestling before this all started? No. I grew up with British wrestling, which was literally like giant overweight guys in unitards putting down pints of beer and their cigarettes and just sort of body-slamming each other. That was my experience as a kid. You can't avoid WWE. It's huge. The fandom is rampant. You want to see some? I came back to the flat one night. There was guns, money on the tablg, everything. So there's guns and -- And money. And money, right? Rnlgt I looked at him. The look said essentially, Ricky, turn your back on crime, otherwise I'm going to turn my back on you. And he did. Never looked back. Some people find religion. We found wrestling. We found each other in all. It looks really funny. Your character is a rm fore wrestler. Did Duane show you any moves? I didn't meet him. We kind of high-fived at sundance. That was my moment with the rock. So we just -- spared you the kiss Nick and I share. It's a bit too early for that. Really? It's kind of gross. We'll take your word for it. Being around all the wrestling, does some of it rub off? Did you pick up moves you may use on -- My child? My son who is 9 and very tall is really stealth and often sneak-attacks me. So yeah, I'm going to put him in a head lock. W had breaking news last week on "Game of thrones." A picture of Searcy ascending and descending stairs. Who is crazy about "Game of thrones" here? That one picture sets off headlines all over. I guess you're used to it by now. But every move you make. I know, it's nuts. Anything you post, people are like, oh, it's a piece of pizza. It's only a piece of pizza. Like, that really is a piece of pizza. At sundance, they kept asking me about it. I said, I go up some stairs. I go down some stairs. Another photo. Can you help us analyze it? Any clues? So what -- hmm. We're trying to read the tea leaves here. I'm either looking at pizza. Or -- I'm thinking should I go down those stairs? You're good. You are good. Well, you know -- you are good. I don't blame you. Lena, you are good. You and I have a very special relationship. You know what? Look at all these, okay. Just -- Okay. Just blink once if one person dies. Look at her. She's -- I stayed up all night working on these. And didn't get a blink. Thank you for joining us. Really. And we're happy you're doing other projects. H is one everybody needs to check out. "Fighting with my family." We have all done it. It's in select theaters on Thursday and nationwide on February 22nd. Lena heady, everybody.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.