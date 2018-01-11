Transcript for Real father and son who inspired 'Beautiful Boy' speak out

Now to the powerful new movie "Beautiful boy" and shows the ripple effect of drug addiction and this morning we're hearing from the real father and son portrayed in the film. They spoke triple duty. I'm busy. This is one movie that is almost guaranteed to make you cry. The only thing more emotional is hearing the real-life story behind it. You know, like this special creation and you don't like who I am. Who are you? This is who I am. Reporter: This powerful scene in the film "Beautiful boy" is a portrayal of real-life father and son David and nic Sheff. This is not who they are. I was hijacked by the drugs and didn't want to be acting the way that I was acting but I couldn't stop. Nic's father David said getting help took a long time. I spent ten years desperate to save his life and I did anything I could to get him into treatment. Can I have name and description, sir? Nicholas Sheff. Reporter: He tried so many times to quit using yet he kept relapsing. I was in a lot of pain emotionally and I would reach out to the drugs to try to feel better because it was the only sort of coping skill that I had learned. I need to find a way to fill this big black hole in me. Reporter: Now two years sober nic and his dad hope the film will impact other families struggling with addiction. I hope the movie can help people and I believe that it can. Our family is so close now. So in a way it was like a gift that the filmmakers gave to me just to remind me that, you know, each and every day I should be so grateful and I am. And "Beautiful boy" is in theaters everywhere tomorrow, November 2nd. Can't wait to see that. Good to see them doing so well. Absolutely.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.