Transcript for What's on Wolfgang Puck's menu for the Oscars afterparty?

One of our favorite Oscar tradition, Wolfgang puck always has that incredible meal live for all of the honorees so let's bring him in. Wolfgang, what are you working on? Good morning. Good morning, everybody. Hi,wolfgang. Raise my hand and look how much stuff we have here. She's making 3,500 smoked Sal Oscar. Eric is making the apple sashimi roll over here and my favorite, the Miyazaki beef. The most amazing you will ever get and directly from Spain with the ham here and look how beautiful he cuts it, like a flower, amazing, huh? It's so beautiful and Eric, how is it going? I'm just wondering do you want to have it longer or shorter? Everybody likes it longer. You know how to do that. Absolutely. It's not the first time we are here. Absolutely. We're good, chef. You're right. Fast. We are all under a lot of pressure. Wolfgang, you've been a part of our family for 30 years. We're going to take a little clip of you 30 years ago here on "Gma." So that's how it doesn't stick together. All right. A little bit of cream to a boil. And then you cook pasta. Pasta. Wolfgang, George said you look like Mark Wahlberg. A little, right. You really do. He and him have the same hair. You'll take it. It's been -- The same hairdresser. 25 years, Wolfgang. It's been 25 years since your first governors ball. How has it changed over 25 years. You know, some things never change. We have some tradition like our smoked salmon Oscar and our chocolate Oscar. We have that every year, tradition. And one thing changed. My son is working now with me. It last to be a ton of pressure. What do you think? We should put more in? Yes, it sure is. Wolf is really working. Like this is really happening so, Wolfgang, there is pressure but do you have a favorite part of this experience? My favorite part is when it's all over when I sit down and have a glass of piper-heidsieck. That's when I'm happy, my favorite champagne and I have a few truffles left and you know what, we'll make a little omelet with black truffles and a little champagne and then we all celebrate to another great year. You know, Wolfgang, you always send us your chocolate oscars and we have some here on our desk. But we have a little gift for you too. They'll bring it out to you right now. What do we have for Wolfgang? A gift for me. Oh, my god. Look at that. Okay. I have to thank my mother, my father and who else? My wife, my children. Thank you. Well, you deserved it, Wolfgang. We appreciate you always taking care of us and I know everyone there at the oscars appreciates you of taking dare of them for the last 25 years. Don't mess with that too much. It might break.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.