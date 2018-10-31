-
Now Playing: Chrissy Teigen's advice to my younger self (and my kids)
-
Now Playing: Tory Burch shares advice for moms re-entering the workforce
-
Now Playing: Babies in NICU celebrate 1st Halloween with sweet costume contest
-
Now Playing: The kids are taking back Halloween on 'GMA Day'
-
Now Playing: 'GMA Day's' favorite can't-miss celeb Halloween costumes, the scariest villains and the worst candy
-
Now Playing: Bonnie Tyler performs 'Holding Out for a Hero' live on 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: 'GMA Day' does Halloween like you've never seen it before, the kids have taken over!
-
Now Playing: This wickedly talented high school dance team takes over 'GMA Day,' Harry Potter style
-
Now Playing: Halloween 2018 by the numbers: Americans to spend $9 billion
-
Now Playing: Don't miss Michael Strahan and Sara Haines as they bring incredible kid costume designs to life
-
Now Playing: 'The Curious Creations of Christine McConnell' makes spooky Halloween treats in Times Square
-
Now Playing: 'GMA Day' is literally flipping our Times Square studio upside down for Halloween
-
Now Playing: These animals at Animal Kingdom love Halloween
-
Now Playing: David Tennant on his new series 'Camping,' Doctor Who and stage fright
-
Now Playing: Pings heard from black boxes of crashed plane
-
Now Playing: Real-life 'Ocean's 11' crew had plans for more plots: Investigators
-
Now Playing: 2 dead after helicopter hits power lines, explodes
-
Now Playing: Alleged plot against Robert Mueller referred to FBI
-
Now Playing: Notorious Boston mob boss found dead in jail cell
-
Now Playing: 3 siblings killed in car crash at school bus stop