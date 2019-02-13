Transcript for 1st look at Wolfgang Puck's menu for stars at Oscars after party

Mice sister in the 50 club. Wolfgang puck in the news. Did you know he's celebrating 25 years of feeding the fabulous folks at the governors ball. The official post-oscars bash, 25 years doing it so what will Hollywood's biggest stars be designing on, wolfie, he's giving us our first look. Sticking with classics. Like his -- the smoked salmon Oscar topped with caviar. Always delicious. Usually sends them over. It is delicious. Trust me. Also, adding some new bites like a Nashville -- this one I have to question. A Nashville hot fied quail on a red velvet waffle. Talk to me about that. You can have mine. Doubles for Amy. And some comfort food for those who may need it. Chicken pot pies. Oh, yeah. And those look so good. Decadent version of Mac and cheese like only wolfie can make. He sent over his latest concoction. The dessert for the big night. Come on in, Billy. Affogato. Affogato, I love affogato. It's home made vanilla ice cream topped with espresso. Something to keep the starring gug all night long. Ou so much, everybody. Cheers to a wonderful oscars season. Cheers to you guys and to you, wolfie. Looks like a dessert and a drink all at once. Oh, wolf. So good. Delicious. A behind-the-scenes look at the whole situation from L.A. Friday before the oscars and you know we've been talking about the oscars. So much coming up. More affogato, please. I almost fogato I have more to do.

