-
Now Playing: Black Christmas trees are on trend this holiday season
-
Now Playing: National Christmas Tree lighting: Fast facts
-
Now Playing: Can you guess the weird gifts we wrapped for the holidays?
-
Now Playing: Why people are hilariously going through Christmas tree netting machines
-
Now Playing: J.Crew kicks off their #MeetMyCrew campaign on 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: The ultimate guide for decorating with holiday lights
-
Now Playing: The best toys for kids make use of their imaginations, not a screen
-
Now Playing: This might be the most Instagrammable lip product
-
Now Playing: This Girl Scout troop visits their moms in prison
-
Now Playing: Alex Guarnaschelli's candy cane cookie sandwiches recipe
-
Now Playing: Snoop Dogg's peanut butter chocolate chip cookie recipe
-
Now Playing: Try these Cookies and Cream Stuffed Santa Bellies cookies
-
Now Playing: Rapper and chef Action Bronson is cooking up a delicious hearty sandwich
-
Now Playing: Restaurant manager, employees surprise co-worker with new car
-
Now Playing: Behind the scenes at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show
-
Now Playing: 15-year-old with leukemia becomes a Dallas Cowboy for a day
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Deals and Steals holiday edition: 16 exclusive eco-friendly gift picks
-
Now Playing: Chicago restaurant serves up Buddy the Elf's spaghetti dish
-
Now Playing: Girl's plea leads Steph Curry to change his shoe line
-
Now Playing: Payless experiment shows people will pay more for brand name