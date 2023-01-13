This dog mental stimulation hack is a game changer

Finding ways to mentally stimulate your dog can be "ruff." Luckily all you need is a few snacks and towels for this brain game.

January 13, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live