Newly announced emojis include cupcakes, mangoes and curly hair

More
Apple announced on World Emoji Day that 70 new emojis will be released later this year.
1:16 | 07/17/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Newly announced emojis include cupcakes, mangoes and curly hair

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":56635941,"title":"Newly announced emojis include cupcakes, mangoes and curly hair ","duration":"1:16","description":"Apple announced on World Emoji Day that 70 new emojis will be released later this year.","url":"/GMA/Living/video/newly-announced-emojis-include-cupcakes-mangoes-curly-hair-56635941","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.