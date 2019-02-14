-
Now Playing: This Golden Retriever who had maternity shoot just gave birth to puppies
-
Now Playing: 6 puppies rescued after being left in a sealed bin in an Arkansas dumpster
-
Now Playing: Is it OK for Michael to buy roses for his girlfriend?
-
Now Playing: Michael and Sara exchange unique Valentine's Day gifts
-
Now Playing: How to help your BFF find love
-
Now Playing: Rescued puppies take over 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Deals and Steals: Exclusive deals on viewer favorites
-
Now Playing: Ginger Zee shares what happened after a month of strength training
-
Now Playing: 'Bachelor' Colton Underwood visits patients at a children's hospital
-
Now Playing: Win your Valentine's heart with these unique DIY gift ideas by Blossom
-
Now Playing: How to get your Valentine's Day makeup picture-perfect
-
Now Playing: Valentine's Day cooking with Carla Hall
-
Now Playing: Michael And Sara create kissable art
-
Now Playing: The fashion trailblazer who helped design LeBron James' female sneaker
-
Now Playing: Instagram girl dresses up as iconic black women
-
Now Playing: Should you throw out your spouses' things?
-
Now Playing: National Italian Food Day
-
Now Playing: Friends help their BFF try to find the perfect Valentine's match
-
Now Playing: Better Business Bureau warns of social media and online dating scams
-
Now Playing: 4-year-old ice skates into Olympian's fan club