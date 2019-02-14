Transcript for Rescued puppies take over 'GMA'

puppies for Valentine's day. These are from the north shore animal league America. We partner with them all the time. 65 puppies from a puppy mill rescued by them now available for adoption. These are just a few of them. Are you scared? I want to get the puppy cam going. These guys will be gone probably within moments but there are so many other dogs. We'd love to make a love connection for as many of you as we can on this Valentine's day. Going right there. Look at that. We have a love connection right there. We thank north shore animal league for everything they do. They do so much good work. This is a malti-poo and pekingese. I don't know what you are but I love you. Robin, these are the latest friends and Sam champion, no, I did not adopt any dogs this time because all of you guys will. So thank you, guys, for thinking about adopting. Contact the north shore animal league America or the place near you, okay? Happy Valentine's day.

