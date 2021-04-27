Zookeeper introduces her newborn baby to gorilla friend in adorable video

Mary Kate Findley, a zookeeper at Dallas Zoo, shared this touching video of her 20-year-old gorilla friend, Juba, looking through the glass to see her 2-month-old daughter, Olivia, for the first time.

