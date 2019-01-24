Transcript for Boy left on school bus for 7 hours

We're back with that school bus scare. A 5-year-old left on his bus for a whole day in the cold only found when his driver finally returned in the afternoon. Gio Benitez is here with that story. Reporter: Good morning. Our ABC station in Philadelphia, WPVI tells us their surveillance video that shows the driver ignoring warnings from other students that the boy was still on that bus. This Delaware kindergartner hopped on a school bus but never made to it class with his classmates because he fell asleep and woke up in this parked school bus alone and frightened. I think I was at school, but I was not. I was somewhere else. That's why I was crying. Reporter: It wasn't until the end of the school day when the bus driver started afternoon routes that 5-year-old iben Polk was discovered. According to the school district there was a child reminder alarm system on board but it wasn't working. I was very scared. Reporter: Polk's parents weren't notified for hours and now they're demanding answer. When I picked him up. He had nothing to eat and he said he was crying. Reporter: Last month a similar scene caught on surveillance video and obtained by ABC affiliate WTVC. Watch as this 5-year-old boy sobs for help, waking up inside this parked school bus alone. Ten minutes earlier the driver is seen ending her shift walking off the bus and not noticing the sleeping boy just two rows behind her. The bus company saying the driver had just completed a two-hour training session days before. Finally, the terrified boy figures out how to open the doors himself, walks off the bus and finds another bus driver who helps get him to safety. But now in Delaware that school district is starting their own investigation and reviewing policies making sure this doesn't happen again. We recognize that procedures in place were not followed and this was a breakdown, a failure. Reporter: For now ibn is home and happy and we are told the bus drivers in both of these incidents have now been fired. In ibn's case our it Willy station reports the parents weren't notified because ten dance wasn't taken until after the automatic absence calls go out so so many things went wrong here. His big eyes, looks like he's doing just fine. But he was cold. Yeah. Thank you, gio. Coming up, super bowl bound.

