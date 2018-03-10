-
Now Playing: FDA calls e-cigarettes 'an epidemic' among minors
-
Now Playing: Health groups push for stricter FDA regulations on e-cigarette liquids
-
Now Playing: Bradley Cooper and Sam Elliott open up about 'A Star is Born'
-
Now Playing: Ultimate DIY fall projects for the whole family
-
Now Playing: 'DWTS' booted couple 'still a bit emotional'
-
Now Playing: Alicia Keys talks raising 'one big beautiful' family
-
Now Playing: FDA seizes documents from Juul Labs in effort to stop teen access to e-cigarettes
-
Now Playing: 'Honey Boo Boo,' Palin's grandson dance on 'DWTS: Juniors'
-
Now Playing: Masked gunman targeting Chicago neighborhood: Police
-
Now Playing: French gangster captured after 3-month manhunt
-
Now Playing: Chicago cop who killed black teen takes the stand
-
Now Playing: 4 arrested in robberies of celebrities' homes
-
Now Playing: Volcano eruption adds to tsunami devastation
-
Now Playing: NYT reporter who broke Trump tax story details investigation
-
Now Playing: Ricin scare hits Trump, the Pentagon
-
Now Playing: Officials reviewing reported Trump tax allegations
-
Now Playing: Trump mocks Kavanaugh accuser at raucous rally
-
Now Playing: Miles Teller gets fit at the gym for 'Top Gun' sequel
-
Now Playing: HGTV stars surprise each other with homemade anniversary gifts
-
Now Playing: Jessie James Decker announces she's going back on tour