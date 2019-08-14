Transcript for High winds overturn 20 semitrailers in Kansas

She does have that certain effect. She does. We're tracking the weather coast to coast, seven reported twisters through the heartland. Knocking over big rigs, up to 20 of them. On top of that, heavy flash flooding. Rob is in Milwaukee. He has the very latest for us. Good morning, rob. Good morning, robin. One of those tornadoes touching down just to our west. 180 storm reports, and the hurricane strength, hail the size of grapefruit. It started raining here in Reporter: Overnight, multiple twisters touching down across the plains. Twin tornadoes ripping through yuma, Colorado. It's down, it's touching. Reporter: While Minnesota saw a twister of then own. Accompanied by downpours and flooded roadways. Kansas also bearing the brunt of high winds and torrential rains. I-70 shutting down in both directions. There's semis blown over. It has to be every half mile on I-70. Reporter: Winds 80 miles per hour, overturning 20 semis, leaving them strewn across the interstate. Making rescues even more dangerous. There is not going to be much we can do until we can get past the power lines back there. They are on some of the trucks. Reporter: Severe storms causing flooding in the midwest. Emergency crews forced to perform a water rescue in Illinois after a man attempted to drive across deep water. His car swept off the road. Thunderstorms wreaking havoc in the south leaving a number of Carolina residents without power. Trees down across the Carolinas, and a blip on the radar here in eastern parts of Wisconsin, but the bulk of the severe weather today will be apart of the central country. This impulse rides the stationary boundary that hasn't moved for a good week now. Similar action today, this afternoon through tonight, might see a tornado or two, but I don't think as many as last night. Hail will be the main issue just east of Denver, west of Wyoming and parts of Nebraska. Heat is cooking in the south, and we'll talk about that in a few minutes. Thanks, rob. Now to the Jeffrey Epstein investigation.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.