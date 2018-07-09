Hurricane Florence could take aim at East Coast

More
ABC News chief meteorologist Ginger Zee reports on the strength and path of the storm as it moves towards Bermuda.
1:01 | 09/07/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Hurricane Florence could take aim at East Coast
Wan one. Couldn't rescsion. We want to get to trouble bre I the atlanta. The tro system Flore on a warning about life-thrning surf ri currents here along the east Ast. Nger, of course,he Orm. There's potential this could co hurricane. Florence at one points a major hurricane. Then droppedownnd looks kind of U on these into a significant amount of wdhear that has Tak wn. That's not for long. It will enter the atmosphere O favorable conditions for intensificion. A cate 3 by Wednesday is where the hurricane center H approhing the united if it willhit, if I landfallepends greatly on that high pursyst, the siz of I and how much it's going ongate. E spaghettiel takes out to sea,r I have to you,s in immediateigh surf, up to eight feet and daerous rip currents to deal . Cecilia. Ay, ginger, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":57666602,"title":"Hurricane Florence could take aim at East Coast","duration":"1:01","description":"ABC News chief meteorologist Ginger Zee reports on the strength and path of the storm as it moves towards Bermuda.","url":"/GMA/News/video/hurricane-florence-aim-east-coast-57666602","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.