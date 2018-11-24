Jerome Corsi negotiating plea deal with Mueller

Roger Stone's associate, Jerome Corsi, confirmed he's negotiating a plea deal with Mueller, as one of the lawsuits against the Trump Foundation and its use of funds will move forward.
3:03 | 11/24/18

Transcript for Jerome Corsi negotiating plea deal with Mueller

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

