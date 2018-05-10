Transcript for What does Kavanaugh battle mean for Supreme Court?

Senator coons, thank you. We'll bring in Dan Abrams. All along it was said that this was going to be a limited, a limited investigation but was it taken to the extreme? Well, the question became are they looking at whether he lied in front of the senate or are they looking at simply can they find corroboration for the Dr. Ford and Ramirez allegations? And it seems they decided not to go for the broader investigation into exactly what he said and instead went for a much more limited version, but, remember, this is not a criminal investigation. In effect, the president as people call him the client here and he's saying to the FBI in the form of his white house counsel, here's how far we want you to go with this and when you look at it this way and say it's not entirely up to the FBI how far they'll go it starts to make sense to what they did and didn't do. Even though we heard from Dr. Ford and judge Kavanaugh in that hearing, the FBI chose not to interview them and people are wondering is it truly a valid investigation and as the senator just said to Cecilia, there were so many others that could back up their stories. I think it's actually more important about the other people that they didn't interview than whether they reinterviewed Brett Kavanaugh and interviewed Dr. Christine Ford. I think they pretty much laid out their cases there in front of the senate with numerous questions. You can say they still would have been useful to talk to them. I don't think that's the salient point here. The more salient point is how far did you want to go with this? Did you want to allow it to have additional tentacles when people said maybe you should talk to this person and that person and whether they did it or not. Your take on the judge's op-ed? In "The Wall Street journal," I think he had to do it. In the legal community his biggest problem was his testimony and talking about left wing opposition groups and Clinton revenge and was not helpful to him and wanted to address that. We'll have special coverage,

