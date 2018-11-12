Ohio woman accused of planning mass murder at bar

Prosecutors say Elizabeth Lecron celebrated killers in online postings and became pen pals with Dylann Roof -- the white supremacist who killed nine African-Americans at a church in 2015.
1:53 | 12/11/18

