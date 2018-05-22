Olympian sues USA swimming over alleged sexual abuse cover-up

Ariana Kukor, 2012 Olympic Team USA member, says she was sexually abused for about a decade by former national team coach Sean Hutchinson.
1:53 | 05/22/18

