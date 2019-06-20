-
Now Playing: Parents charged for teen son's role in school shooting
-
Now Playing: 2 legal wins for Sandy Hook parents in battles
-
Now Playing: Parents charged in school shooting incident
-
Now Playing: Biden not apologizing amid segregationist backlash
-
Now Playing: Syrian refugee charged with targeting US church
-
Now Playing: Severe weather puts over 50M Americans at risk
-
Now Playing: Fiance of woman killed in crane collapse recalls tragedy
-
Now Playing: Everything to know about collagen
-
Now Playing: US wraps up opening round of Women's World Cup
-
Now Playing: Captain Chelsey 'Sully' Sullenberger weighs in on Boeing's deadly crashes
-
Now Playing: Sex cult leader found guilty
-
Now Playing: Decorated Navy SEAL on trial
-
Now Playing: New developments in attempted murder of David Ortiz
-
Now Playing: Deadly multi-vehicle crash on Wisconsin highway
-
Now Playing: 103-year-old runner wins gold in 50 and 100-meter dash
-
Now Playing: Hope Hicks grilled behind closed doors on Capitol Hill
-
Now Playing: Heated and emotional debate on Capitol Hill about reparations
-
Now Playing: Parents brawl at Little League Baseball game in Colorado
-
Now Playing: Charlotte couple's court dispute over half a million lottery ticket
-
Now Playing: Suspect allegedly murders best friend for $9 million dollars in response to 'catfish'