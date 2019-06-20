Parents charged in school shooting incident

Dale and Tamara Owen have been charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor after their 16-year-old son allegedly opened fire at a high school in New Mexico.
1:45 | 06/20/19

Comments
Video Transcript
Transcript for Parents charged in school shooting incident

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

