Transcript for 5 people killed in Aurora warehouse shooting

We're going to move onto another major story, the latest developments in that workplace massacre in Illinois. A prayer vigil in the community of Aurora honoring the five people killed in the shooting will be held this morning. Overnight, a prayer service was held at highpoint church for the victims and the officers injured in that attack. This as new details emerge about the gunman's violent past that should have prevented him from owning a gun. ABC's Zachary kiesch is in Aurora with the details. Good morning, Zachary. Reporter: Good morning, Eva. According to our conversations with police, as a convicted felon, Gary martin was not legally allowed to own a gun, but five years after he purchased a Smith & Wesson pistol, he turned on his coworkers. ?????? Reporter: This morning, the city of Aurora, Illinois, rocked by the deadly plant shooting as we learn more about the meeting police say led up to it. Five are dead plus the gunman. It started around 1:30 Friday afternoon. Aurora has an active shooter situation. Reporter: Police say 45-year-old Gary martin, a long-time employee, walked into a human resources meeting, got fired and then started shooting. I'm understanding from the witnesses he opened fire right after the termination. Reporter: Authorities say they believe martin knew ahead of time he was about to be fired. Using a handgun, outfitted with a laser, investigators say martin shot three people in that H.R. Meeting before turning the gun on others inside the factory. He's never going to come home. Never. Reporter: Among those who didn't make it, Vincente Juarez, a father, a husband and grandfather of eight with 15 years on the age. Russell Beyer, an employ for more than 20 years. H.R. Manager, Clayton parks. A newly promoted plant manager, Josh Pinkard were all fathers as well. Trevor Wehner was the youngest, a college student and intern who was sitting in on the meeting during his first day on the job. Trevor always had a smile on S face. Kind-hearted. Always willing to give a hug when needed. Reporter: Authorities eventually cornered martin. He was in a back machine shop at the very back corner of the building probably waiting for us to get to him there. Reporter: Police say martin had six prior arrests and a felony conviction for aggravated assault in Mississippi back in 1995. They are now investigating how he was able to purchase and keep possession of a handgun he bought from a loca 2014. Is there an issue to address as it relates in access to guns? That's part of what we're going to determine as part of our investigation is see how he had that firearm. Reporter: Although that initial background check didn't turn up his criminal past, a fingerprint required to get a special permit did, but dy followed up. Dan? Whit? Zachary kiesch for us. Thank you. We want to turn to the chaos

