1 person killed, 1 injured in mountain lion attack in Washington state

More
Experts say it's extremely rare for cougars to attack humans.
2:10 | 05/20/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 1 person killed, 1 injured in mountain lion attack in Washington state

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55305274,"title":"1 person killed, 1 injured in mountain lion attack in Washington state","duration":"2:10","description":"Experts say it's extremely rare for cougars to attack humans.","url":"/GMA/News/video/person-killed-injured-mountain-lion-attack-washington-state-55305274","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.