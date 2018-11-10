Transcript for Real-life 'Hidden Figure' passes away at 83

There is a passing that I really wanted to share with everyone. She was a true trail blazer. Talking about ray Montague. She broke the glass ceiling, forever changed the way the Navy designed ships. She was recognized as a hidden figure by her beloved state of Arkansas around the time that the movie by the same name came out. We featured her on "Gma." A special moment for us, February of 2017. And she -- yeah. That was great. And she had wanted to share this about her journey at that time when we saw her. One of the things that people always say to me, oh, you mean you were the first black woman to do this. No, when we talk about the ship design, and they said, well, you were the first woman, no. I was the first person and that's important. Oh. It was such a -- what an honor to meet her and to spend some time with her and she was a huge proponent for education and instilled that in her family, inspired so many women and I want to say thank you to Simone, our producer. I said can we say something about her and she got right on it. She passed away at the age of

