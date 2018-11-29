Transcript for Redskins face backlash for signing player accused of domestic assault

that latest controversy embroiling the NFL. Growing anger over Washington's decision to take a star player accused of domestic assault just days after he was cut by the 49ers following his arrest and T.J. Holmes is at FedEx field in Maryland with this story that is causing a lot of uproar, T.J. Reporter: Yeah, and, frankly, Strahan, a lot in our audience don't know the name Reuben foster but here's why it should matter, kicked off one team specifically after a second arrest accused of hitting a woman has a new job with a new team, the Redskins, 48 hours later. What message that sends to young boy, girls and society in general about talent and winning, trumping the protection of women. After a second domestic violence arrest, linebacker Reuben foster was cut by the San Francisco 49ers this week. Two days later, the Washington Redskins said we'll take him. We decided to make the move and we'll deal with the outcry. Reporter: The outcry was immediate with many questioning why the Redskins would pick up a player now twice accused of hitting a woman. They're tone deaf on almost every issue you could imagine. This whole issue has flared in the media because the issue of domestic violence is so serious. You could assault somebody and, you know, the NFL will let you in. But you take a knee during the national anthem and you can't find a job. Colin Kaepernick looks better and better every single day. Reporter: Foster a first round draft pick charged with domestic violence earlier this year but those were dropped after the alleged Ventura county, his girlfriend, recanted her story claiming she made the story up as revenge for foster breaking up with her. The latest incident involving the same woman happened in Tampa over the weekend at the 49ers team hotel. The ex-boyfriend did what? Took my phone and broke it and slapped me in my face. Reporter: They issued a statement saying he would have to go through the full legal process, an investigation and potential NFL discipline as well as meetings with counselors before he'd ever have the opportunity to play. Jay Gruden put it this way. We understand it's going to be a long process for him. But he is a young player. Made a mistake or two and at the end of the day we decided to take the chance and deal with it. 41 yard line -- Reporter: But foster won't likely be on the field any time soon. The NFL put him on the commissioner's exempt list which keeps foster from practicing or playing until his legal case is resolved. And to be clear, Reuben foster has never been convicted of domestic assault, but to a lot of people that is not the point. As you heard Stephen a. Point out which many people are, Colin Kaepernick took a knee and no team in the NFL wants to touch him but now another team is willing to instead be affiliated when someone was twice accused and arrested of domestic violence. Twice accused and there was another thing that happened with him but the coach had to stop himself short of saying one mistake, two and three actually but this is the thing, T.J., that blows my mind. This is a very talented football player and this is why everyone is up in arms about. I think it's baffling that a team would take him. He possibly can't even play this year, so -- Why? What has the NFL said about this? Reporter: Well, the NFL did their part in putting him on the exempt list. That came about after 2014, the whole ray rice situation that gives the commissioner the right to step in and say you were arrested on a serious charge. You can go on paid leave. Apostle Paul foster is being paid. The Redskins are taking a chance here, so what if this working out, they get a player, a talented guy if he's not convicted, they can then put him on the roster and maybe give themselves cover, if you will. What is the message that's being sent? Especially since it was a recent -- not just past, but also recently. Saturday. Yeah, okay.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.