Transcript for 3 siblings killed in car crash at school bus stop

We are back with new concerns over drivers stopping for school buses. We're learning more about the 24-year-old driver that killed three siblings and seriously injured another child as they are trying to board their bus. Alex Perez, that driver facing charges. Reporter: Yeah, that's right. The NTSB is sending a team here to analyze this crash and improve safety when it comes to getting on and off a school bus. The family here right now says they are filled with pain and anger. This morning, one Indiana family coping with a devastating loss, three of their children gone. The siblings crossing this road near Rochester to get on their school bus when they were killed. Supposed to be able to get on your bus and be safe. Reporter: The nightmare unfolding Tuesday morning. Children that were getting on the bus have been struck by a vehicle. The school bus had a stop arm extended and emergency lighting activated as the children entered the road, unfortunately, they were struck by a southbound vehicle. Reporter: 6-year-old twin, Xavier and mason and 9-year-old sister Olivia were steps away from their bus when they were hit by this pickup. 11-year-old maverick Lowe walking with them airlifted in critical condition undergoing multiple surgeries Tuesday. Authorities identifying the driver of that vehicle as 24-year-old Alyssa shepherd who works with children at a local church. She was charged overnight with three counts of reckless homicide. She posted bail and has been released. On the scene, family and even first responders overcome with emotion. Most of the time first responders don't shed tears at crash scenes but today there were some tears shed. Reporter: According to the national safety council 70% of school bus-related deaths occur outside the bus. Numerous near-misses caught on camera. Home security capturing the moment a car blows past a school bus stop sign missing a 7-year-old boy by mere inches. In Washington state a frightening video inside a school bus showing this SUV speeding past on the shoulder. The kids jolting back. A 2018 survey of school bus drivers in 38 states and Washington, D.C. Found that nearly 84,000 vehicles passed their buses illegally on a single day. That's an estimated 15 million violations during the school year. Xavier, mason and alia's family struggling to imagine life without them. Their uncle consoling their dad. He didn't lose one kid. He lost all of his kids. Reporter: That driver is due in court next month. Authorities have not said why she failed to stop for the school bus. George. Such a tragedy. Alex. Thanks very much.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.