-
Now Playing: The holiday travel rush slammed with storms
-
Now Playing: Storms could lead to travel delays
-
Now Playing: Urgent search for woman accused of killing nail salon owner
-
Now Playing: Arrest made in shooting of 7-year-old Texas girl
-
Now Playing: Police officer, 29, shot dead in the line of duty
-
Now Playing: Torrential rain, winds and mudslides slam the West Coast
-
Now Playing: Man arrested for murder of 7-year-old girl
-
Now Playing: Major storm moving east across the country
-
Now Playing: Eric Black charged with capital murder in the death of Jazmine Barnes
-
Now Playing: More than 800,000 government workers are without a paycheck
-
Now Playing: Brother of American held hostage in Moscow speaks out
-
Now Playing: Manhunt underway for woman who killed manicurist in hit and run incident
-
Now Playing: Credit card debt piles up post holidays
-
Now Playing: Close call for grandmother and her two young granddaughters
-
Now Playing: Utah police officer killed in the line of duty
-
Now Playing: High school wrestler who was forced to cut dreadlocks is back on the mat
-
Now Playing: 30 staff members give birth to 31 babies at Minnesota hospital
-
Now Playing: Journalist Sylvia Chase dies at the age of 80
-
Now Playing: Massive lines at New York City airport amid worries about government shutdown
-
Now Playing: Suspect charged with murder of 7-year-old Jazmine Barnes