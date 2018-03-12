Trump to attend George H.W. Bush's funeral

The president also designated the day of Bush's funeral as a national day of mourning and has agreed to delay a decision on government funding.
1:17 | 12/03/18

Video Transcript
Transcript for Trump to attend George H.W. Bush's funeral

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

