Transcript for What happens next in impeachment inquiry

This appears to be on a fast track. Foreign affairs and oversight committees have set hearings and depositions with several key players. Marie yovanovitch on Wednesday and trump said the career diplomat was bad news. Thursday it's Kurt Volker, the state department envoy who resigned after the whistle-blower complaint revealed he facilitated contacts between Rudy Giuliani and Ukrainian officials. Friday, it's Michael Atkinson who reviewed the whistle-blower complaint finding it both credible and of urgent concern. Friday is also the deadline for secretary of state Mike Pompeo to turn over documents. What we still don't know when exactly the whistle-blower will testify before congress. Chairman Schiff told me very soon but the whistle-blower's attorneys says no time or date has been set. I want to bring in Dan Abrams for more on this. We see elements of the white house defense strategy coming into play. A lot of lashing out at opponents, at Joe Biden. But it also seems like they're moving back towards this idea that their strongest defense would be there was no explicit quid pro quo. You'll see two prong, one will be sort by the president, maybe led by Rudy Giuliani which is attack, attack, attack, then number two I think will be a more legalistic defense which is going to be to say that there was never an agreement in place. There was never a quid pro quo. There was never a demand specifically. The problem with that is twofold. Number one is a legal matter you don't need a quid pro quo. To have a campaign finance violation, all you need is the solicitation. The asking, the request. That in and of itself could be determined to be a crime. Number two, for impeachment you don't even need to have a technical violation of a I mean we talk, for example, about abuse of power. That's not a specific violation of a crime, but that has been determined in the past to be an impeachable offense. As we see by that schedule we're just at the beginning of this process. We have no idea -- we don't know when it begins. So all we can start with today is we've got the Ukraine issue. You got to see if they bring up any of the Mueller issues but with all these witnesses that will come forward, there's always the potential to get more. More information, more questions, when you look at "The Washington post" story that clearly emerged from what we learned today about this notion that in a 2017 conversation with the Russians, the president may have minimized significantly election interference and, remember, Robert Mueller indicted two dozen Russians for that crime. So imagine the idea of the president basically saying criminal conduct doesn't matter. I mean could that be deemed to be impeachable? Look, anything in theory can be impeachable. The question becomes, does the congress want to move forward with an impeachment proceeding on that. Even if the house does move forward with impeachment, even if there is a majority for impeachment, no guarantee there will be a senate trial. That's right. There are two avenues here. Number one is they can make a motion to dismiss in the senate which requires a majority and that could just -- If Republicans hold together that's it. They could end it. They could just delay. Remember what happened in 2016 with president Obama's selection for a supreme court nominee. It had always been the case that the senate would at least take it up and they decided, no, we're just not going to even vote on it. Is it possible they could delay long enough. It depends. Dan Abrams, thanks very much.

