Trump, nation's leaders gather to honor George H.W. Bush

More
The former president's final journey to Washington began in Texas, with his family members, service dog and secret service detail.
5:05 | 12/04/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Trump, nation's leaders gather to honor George H.W. Bush

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":59594284,"title":"Trump, nation's leaders gather to honor George H.W. Bush","duration":"5:05","description":"The former president's final journey to Washington began in Texas, with his family members, service dog and secret service detail.","url":"/GMA/News/video/trump-nations-leaders-gather-honor-george-hw-bush-59594284","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.