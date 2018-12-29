Transcript for New video and details emerge from Parkland shooting

Now to a new report highlighting security failures in the parkland school massacre. This as chilling images emerge of the accused shooter inside Stoneman Douglas high school during the attack and ABC's erielle reshef is here with the details on that. Erielle, good morning. Reporter: Good morning to you, guys. Those images from inside the high school showing the moments leading up to that deadly rampage and a series of apparent security failures by police and school officials. A warning if there are children in the room, the content here may be disturbing. Possible shots fired at Stoneman Douglas high school. Reporter: This morning chilling images and 911 calls from the parkland massacre painting a time line of terror. 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz seen here loading an ar-15 in the hallway of Stoneman Douglas high school as a frightened freshman walks past. "The sun sentinel" says Cruz telling him you'd better be get out of here. Things are going to start getting messy. Cruz killing 17 students and staff. Oh, my god. Reporter: The release of surveillance videos and audio all part of a scathing draft report from a Florida state commission shining a light on a host of fateful security missteps. If we can't protect our children in schools, then who can we protect? Reporter: Doors unlocked, the Gates open allowing Cruz to get inside undetected. He got into0 building because that door was unlocked and unstaffed and that we say that that is a security failure. Reporter: A campus security monitor failing to call a code red after seeing Cruz carrying a rifle bag. The report saying the spray of bullets set off a fire alarm sending panicked students and teachers out of their classrooms to escape. This picture capturing kids trapped helplessly in a crammed hallway, meanwhile, cameras showg school resource officer deputy Scot Peterson waiting outside on his radio instead of trying to stop the gunman. I think we got shots fired, possible shots fired. 1200 building. Reporter: Five minutes go by before police officers even enter the building. Cops using surveillance footage on a 20-minute delay to try to track down the armed assailant who had already escaped according to "The sun sentinel." They are monitoring the subject right now. He went from the third floor to the second floor. Reporter: While they tried to locate Cruz, he is seen here a few blocks from campus at this McDonald's. Finally just under an hour later taken into custody. A judge entered a not guilty plea for Cruz in March. Since the attack the sheriff's office says it has made some major changes in policy. The findings and a list of recommendation will be turned over to the Florida governor, guys, next week. So many issues, not having a P.A. System. Having security cameras on a 20-minute delay. Five minutes for police to enter the building. Think about what happened in those five minute. Hopefully lessons are learned here. Erielle, thank you. Appreciate it.

