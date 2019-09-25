Transcript for White House reacts to Trump impeachment inquiry

Michael. We bring in our chief white house correspondent Jon Karl with the latest on how the trump administration is reacting to all this. Good morning, Jon. Reporter: Good morning. We've seen a mixture of anger and defiance from the president. You know, he came out with those same word, Michael, he used with the Mueller investigation. It's a witch-hunt. It's presidential harassment and, you know, also was saying they tell me it will help my campaign, in fact, within an hour, less than an hour after Pelosi came out, the trump campaign was out with an email trying to raise money on this saying join the impeachment defense team, the campaign manager had this to say. The misguided democratic impeachment strategy is meant to appease their rabid extreme leftist base but will only embolden trump's supporters. Talking to people close to the president they tell me that he does not want this. This spooks him this. Is something he does thought want on his legacy. The speed with which this happened. I mean, think about it, Mueller investigated for, you know, two years and this story less than a week after it broke creates this move towards impeachment. I think that spooked the president and this is a stain on his legacy if this goes through. If you look at Nancy Pelosi's Nancy Pelosi wasn't samely making the case for an impeachment inquiry, for an investigation, Nancy Pelosi was making the case for impeaching the president saying he broke the law and saying he had betrayed his oath of office. No one is above the law is what she's trying to say. Won't go down without a fought. He's fought a lot before, right. Thank you so much.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.